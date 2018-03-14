School shooting: Unfair to blame school resource officer

For the past week I have been waiting for some law enforcement agency to come to the rescue and explain to the media the police tactics regarding active shooters.
The Broward County school resource officer deputy who was on duty in Parkland, Florida, has been vilified because he didn’t enter the active-shooter incident alone.
In my 32 years of law enforcement with nearly half training for active-shooter situations, there wasn’t one occasion the instructors had us search a building alone. There is no safe way to do that.
Shooting teams always consisted of two, three, four or more. This reduces the risks for officers.
Never miss a local story.
This situation would have pitted a sidearm against an AR-15, which is a huge mismatch. Expecting the deputy to enter the building alone is unrealistic.
It comes under the category of “tombstone courage.”
My greatest fear is that at the next active-shooter incident, an officer will feel compelled to go inside before backup arrives and will die.
To every officer reading this, please don’t let others sway you to do something other than what you were trained to do.
Those of us who have walked your path will understand.
(Stonack is a retired Pierce County Sheriff’s Department sergeant.)
Comments