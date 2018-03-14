Education: Tech devices not always good for students

As a college student, I realize technology has become second nature in our academic life. The question is: Should we be switching from textbooks to electronic tablets in K-12 public schools?
Personally, I think we should not make schools fully electronic. Tablets may offer advantages but create more disadvantages in the long run.
Schools are meant to be places of focused learning. It’s true tablets can hold textbooks and homework all in one device, but how can you assure students aren’t getting distracted? There are apps, email, games and other websites available on the devices.
Most teachers believe today’s technology is creating an easily distracted generation with a short attention span.
Never miss a local story.
Tablets are nice during school hours, but what happens when a student doesn’t have sufficient home internet? This causes inequality for students whose families cannot afford such luxuries, and the student’s learning suffers as a result.
When I think tablets versus textbooks for our classrooms, I choose textbooks.
Comments