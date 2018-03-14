Letters to the Editor

Republicans: Choice of dinner speaker shocking

By Kim Benford

Tacoma

March 14, 2018 05:10 PM

Re: “Controversial ex-sheriff Clarke coming to town; why him, GOP?” (Matt Driscoll column, 2/27).

I was horrified to learn the Pierce County Republican Party had hired former Milwaukee County Sheriff David A. Clarke as keynote speaker for the 2018 Lincoln Day Dinner.

This is someone who promotes conspiracy theories, has abuse controversies concerning his jail where three people died under his watch (one after being denied water), traveled to Moscow on a $40,000 trip totally funded by the NRA, was banned from Twitter for racial slurs and encouraging violence against the media, and plagiarized his thesis.

I know it’s difficult right know, but surely the GOP could have found someone with better integrity and values.

