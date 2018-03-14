Letters to the Editor

Legislature: Rousing applause for do-little lawmakers

By Ted R. Archambault

Tacoma

March 14, 2018 02:13 PM

Another session of the self-serving folks who are supposed to serve us has ended. Being a retired person, I was willing to send my entire social security cost-of-living raise to Olympia to be squandered. However, that raise came to a whopping 0 percent this year.

My property tax went up, the sales tax went up and my car tabs went up, so I guess I’ll just save my grass clippings to supplement my food costs.

The main purpose of these politicos is re-election. Hail to the king and princes and princesses that rule us mere peasants.

Let us not forget that they passed a bill that protects themselves and their secrets in a matter of hours, but accomplished little in 60 days working for the people.

