Legislature: Rousing applause for do-little lawmakers

Another session of the self-serving folks who are supposed to serve us has ended. Being a retired person, I was willing to send my entire social security cost-of-living raise to Olympia to be squandered. However, that raise came to a whopping 0 percent this year.
My property tax went up, the sales tax went up and my car tabs went up, so I guess I’ll just save my grass clippings to supplement my food costs.
The main purpose of these politicos is re-election. Hail to the king and princes and princesses that rule us mere peasants.
Let us not forget that they passed a bill that protects themselves and their secrets in a matter of hours, but accomplished little in 60 days working for the people.
