Letters to the Editor

Dogs: Rules too lax at stores, restaurants

By Jean Roberts

Puyallup

March 15, 2018 05:08 PM

We used to see signs posted in store windows or on doors that said “no shoes, no shirt, no service.” But now we go to grocery stores and restaurants and see people who take their dogs inside and are allowed to do so by the establishments.

We, as customers, have to put our groceries in store carts where dogs have lain, and this is not healthy.

Last evening I went out to dinner with my daughter and granddaughter, and there was a family with their dog. My daughter is extremely allergic. We left the premises.

I understand people adore their dogs, and I understand there are guide dogs and service animals. But one person had three dogs with her at one time; this should not be allowed.

Enough is enough. Managers and store owners, do your part, please!

