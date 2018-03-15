Letters to the Editor

Guns: Open campuses pose special risk

By Valarie R. Hintz

Puyallup

March 15, 2018 05:09 PM

In America teenagers everywhere are forced to go school where they fear for their lives. Schools should be a safe place where no one has to be worried about being killed.

I am currently attending high school and community college; both schools have open campuses where people can come in and out freely.

Open campuses make it very easy for weapons to be brought in, and my high school is in the center of downtown Tacoma, which makes it particularly vulnerable.

There has been more than one occasion of random people, some appearing to be homeless, coming into my school.

There isn’t just one solution to this complicated problem; many things need to change.

I firmly believe that stronger gun control is necessary, as well as better background checks and mental health screenings. There is no reason someone needs to own a semi-automatic weapon.

The youth of this world are the future and they are dying; something needs to happen and fast.

  Comments  

