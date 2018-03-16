School shooters: Guns aplenty, inpatient care scarce

The Florida Senate voting against the ban of AR-15’s, then holding a moment of silence for the school-shooting victims as surviving students looked on, is symbolic of the sickness of American society.
It’s found in our gun culture, greed, prejudices and failure to provide affordable healthcare.
Over 19 years as a child psychiatrist, I have cared for five interrupted, wannabe school shooters. All came from intact two-parent homes. All shared a common faith.
All were well trained in gun handling. All had numerous unsecured guns in their home.
None were Muslim, immigrant, LGBT or Q. None could get inpatient psychiatric care in Washington state.
One mother’s first response when asked to secure her 27 guns was “my guns are my friends.” Another mother looked on proudly as her son named 37 guns in the home, then added “you forgot the pellet gun over the fridge in the garage.”
I found inpatient psychiatric care for one boy out of state, but the health insurer delayed admission to find cheaper care, unsuccessfully.
Every outpatient mental health visit copay is minimally $25.
American insanity is killing us. My agenda is that my patients and their peers die of natural causes, not insanity.
