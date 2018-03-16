Trump: Dog waste analogy springs to mind

I was out walking my dog this morning while mulling the ineffectiveness of President Trump in opposing the potential Russian effort to sway our next election.
My puppy did her business and I bagged the waste and tossed the tied bag into a garbage can on the street.
I almost stepped on a tied bag that was lying on the sidewalk, and then there was another one.
I have seen this many times before and cannot understand why someone would bother to bag dog waste and leave it instead of disposing of it.
I found one recently on top of a log at Point Defiance Park. It makes no sense.
Then I started to think this behavior was somewhat the same as that which drives our current political chaos.
Perhaps there is a psychological flaw in some people that allows them to leave their dog waste bags for someone else to deal with, and elected politicians for someone else to clean up after.
The nation will suffer from Trumpism for many years to come. The FBI, news media, Obama administration, women, kids, Mexicans, etc., will forever be at the receiving end of the Trump base’s finger of blame.
