School shooting: Gun phobia solves nothing

After the horrific Florida school shooting, some Americans are nearly hysterical for new Second Amendment infringements.
Those who want to ban guns should focus on the problem: evil individuals who abuse firearms.
After the Columbine shooting, elected officials should have ensured schools were safe environments then, like Israeli schools.
It would be a nice world if firearms didn’t exist. Those who think gun control will fix this problem are not living in reality.
Americans with gun phobias are not being forced to have, own or carry a firearm, and it’s naive of educators to believe some colleagues are not trained in firearm use and deadly force law.
Parkland exemplified failed government. Americans should bring wrath on lawmakers for lack of long-overdue school security measures (armed police, bag scans, cameras, allowing willing staff to carry firearms, etc.)
Those are the same measures the U.S. Capitol and its members enjoy.
An armed good guy/gal (teacher or staff member) might have saved at least one of those Parkland lives.
