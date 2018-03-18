Guns: Honor victims with voluntary disposal site

Most AR-15s and similar guns are owned by responsible people who enjoy them for recreational pleasure, but in the wrong hands, they have been used to murder many innocent people.
The agony and grief of those who lost loved ones forever, the emotional trauma when adults and children witness these shootings, the trauma of first responders and the people who take care of the horrible shooting scene, and the hospital personnel who work so hard to put the bullet-torn bodies back together -- none of these things can be measured.
These tragedies outweigh the recreational pleasure gun owners experience.
There should be a voluntary disposal site for owners to turn in their guns and by doing so memorialize those who have died or suffered from mass shootings.
