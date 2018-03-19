Narrows Bridge: Toll solution included Republicans

Re: “Holding line on bridge tolls is a big win,” (TNT editorial, 3/9).
Initially I read this editorial with great feelings of thankfulness to the bipartisan effort brought forward and passed.
It was a great demonstration that even in today’s hyper-partisan environment, there are those in Olympia willing to work together to cement solid solutions for citizens.
Disappointment set in as I finished and realized the editorial board had taken a partisan slant by omitting both of the Republican sponsors from the story.
It was clear to all watching that Rep. Jake Fey, 27th District (D), Rep. Jesse Young, 26th District (R), and Rep. Dick Muri, 28th District (R) came together to work on this bill and a solution for many months.
Encouraging legislators to work together for solutions should be celebrated rather than stories written in a way to shape news based on political party.
I wish to thank all three of the sponsors for this bridge financing fix and applaud them putting aside their political differences.
Robert Parker, Port Orchard
