Gig Harbor: What happened to peaceful Gig Harbor?

My husband and I retired to this idyllic community to live in a quiet neighborhood on Wollochet Bay. We bought a fixer upper and spent many years remodeling and upgrading everything in our old, cozy house.
We would often marvel at the peace and quiet of this gorgeous place and consider how lucky we were to have found Gig Harbor.
That was 2004. Then came the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay in 2015. Suddenly our little airport became a hub for every small aircraft in these parts.
We thought it was good for business and just a temporary annoyance. We were so wrong!
Ever since, our little waterfront community is abuzz with persistent noise from small planes, from early morning to late at night.
All we wanted was a peaceful retirement in a quiet place. What we have now is the flight of the giant bumble bees driving us mad.
Pilots in training fly over our homes, pollute the air with never-ending noise and possibly put our lives in danger. Please, make it stop!
Sandra R. Haire, Gig Harbor
