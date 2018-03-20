Adulthood: Drinking age not in sync

Throughout most of their childhood, kids speed toward the day that they are finally grown up, but confusion is born from the difference between legal adulthood and the legal age of alcohol consumption.
A person is legally an adult at 18 and is able to vote and fight for his or her country. Children can be tried as adults as young as 13. Yet the legal age of consuming alcohol is 21.
As an 18-year-old, I hardly feel as though any real adulthood is reached by achieving a specified numerical value. Why should alcohol be given more weight than life?
I understand that people who may be in a high school setting should not have access to alcohol. But if someone is not considered mature enough to drink responsibly, how can they be expected to go to war, risking their very life?
The legal ages of consumption and adulthood should match.
