Trump: Parade amounts to ego-stroking exercise

President Trump’s proposed Veterans Day parade will do no honor to veterans.
As a combat veteran of Vietnam, I go to Washington, D.C. every Veterans Day to meet with platoon-mates, honor our friends on the Wall, and, occasionally, recall how much we hated formations and parades.
A huge military parade for the ego of a non-veteran/wannabe like Donald Trump will only disrupt traditional Veterans Day ceremonies actually honoring veterans.
Beyond that it is a colossal waste of money. The estimated $31 million cost would help real veteran service organizations such as the American Legion and VFW put an extra full-time service officer at each of the VA’s 570 medical centers for three years.
That would be an honor.
Please contact your congressional representatives and ask them to reduce Trump’s golf budget by $31 million if he proceeds with this unnecessary ego-stroking exercise.
