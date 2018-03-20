Homeless: Do solutions compound problem?

Re: “Bill requires renting to applicants who get aid,” (TNT, 3/7).
It’s concerning that landlords are being told who to rent to, but I’m more concerned about the problem this bill is trying to fix.
Washington leads the nation with a 67 percent increase in chronically homeless, compared to a 27 percent decline nationally. Is it possible that the more we do to help the homeless, the more we attract more homeless people?
I don’t mean to sound cruel, as I know there are a variety of factors that cause homelessness, often not their own fault, especially in light of Seattle’s realty cost explosion.
But I want to read how our discussions for solutions address where the tremendous spike is coming from. Are our solutions contributing to the problem?
We can learn from those areas that are experiencing a decline and hope it’s not just because their homeless are moving here.
