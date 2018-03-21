Prosecutor: Overcooked coverage of boring stuff

I once met Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist at a charity auction fundraiser. He seemed like a decent guy.
He’s a Democrat, while I tend to lean to the right, but we still shook hands and exchanged pleasantries. That was the extent of it.
So now I’d like the TNT to own up to its past relationship with Lindquist, and why the continual promotion of the text message case against him? Why is it so personal?
What happened to the old “ if-it-bleeds-it-leads” mantra in news reporting? With the TNT it seems to be “Let’s run another headline bashing Lindquist” above the fold, while stories of people dying in our streets are relegated to page 3.
Apparently, the most significant text message is not one that he sent, but one that he received, where someone told him that a local defense attorney “is a d-bag”? That’s the best you can do?
I miss the old days of news reporting in the 1970s when local elected officials were involved in arson, extortion, strip clubs and racketeering.
Nowadays, it’s just text messages where someone called someone a bad name. Boring.
