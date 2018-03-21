Climate change: There's a better fix than carbon tax

Re: “State’s carbon tax bill dies in Senate,” (TNT, 3/2).
Our state leadership recognizes that climate change effects are seriously bad for us and we need to reduce greenhouse gasses. Moving to a fossil-fuel -free electric grid is one legislative push.
The carbon tax didn’t pass but it got closer. We need a national carbon fee and dividend. Dividend means the collected fees are divided equally among us instead of being spent by government.
The fee-and-dividend policy spurs the economy to create new jobs, reduces use of fossil fuels, puts money in our pockets and improves health.
The fossil fuel industry has polluted our water and air, and ruined acres of land with mining while not paying for the damage. It uses thousands of gallons of water for coolant, a precious resource as temperatures go up and we face more droughts.
We’ve benefited from fossil fuels but need to move to a new era of clean fuels for a livable planet for generations to come.
Fossil fuel companies are coming on board. The technology is here. Carbon fee and dividend will help provide the economic motivation to act more swiftly.
