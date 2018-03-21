Student protests: Let your children learn full lesson

After the recent student-led protests of school violence, one of the Seattle TV stations showed a mother complaining that she had not been informed that her daughter might be punished for walking out of class to protest gun laws.
Bad show, Mom. Ruin a practical lesson in civil disobedience with your vacuous whining and utter ignorance of history.
If you saw a couple of the protests and read the handmade signs, you would know that to most of the kids this was more than a lark.
Whether or not the seed grows into a force for positive change on this and other issues remains to be seen.
There is a price that must be paid, usually a much higher price. It’s important for young people to know that.
