Student protests: Let your children learn full lesson

By Jeff Love

Purdy

March 21, 2018 04:21 PM

After the recent student-led protests of school violence, one of the Seattle TV stations showed a mother complaining that she had not been informed that her daughter might be punished for walking out of class to protest gun laws.

Bad show, Mom. Ruin a practical lesson in civil disobedience with your vacuous whining and utter ignorance of history.

If you saw a couple of the protests and read the handmade signs, you would know that to most of the kids this was more than a lark.

Whether or not the seed grows into a force for positive change on this and other issues remains to be seen.

There is a price that must be paid, usually a much higher price. It’s important for young people to know that.

