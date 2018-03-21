Letters to the Editor

Youth shelter: Hilltop Rite Aid a good location

By Leda Darlington

Tacoma

March 21, 2018 04:22 PM

Re: “Hilltop: Build a library, not a homeless shelter,” (TNT letter, 3/14).

It takes a community to raise a child, and this goes for youth of all ages. Even young people in their 20s are easy prey for bad actors.

Sometimes a family or a one-parent home cannot do it all. They need other people to be involved.

The Hilltop area has a good library; no reason to open another one.

What young people need is a shelter with job training nearby, and most of all people to help them in any way possible.

The Hilltop Rite Aid would be a good place, hopefully with a good system of transportation to potential internships or jobs.

There would be many volunteers; I have no doubt about the generosity of people in Tacoma.

