Youth shelter: Hilltop Rite Aid a good location

Re: “Hilltop: Build a library, not a homeless shelter,” (TNT letter, 3/14).
It takes a community to raise a child, and this goes for youth of all ages. Even young people in their 20s are easy prey for bad actors.
Sometimes a family or a one-parent home cannot do it all. They need other people to be involved.
The Hilltop area has a good library; no reason to open another one.
Never miss a local story.
What young people need is a shelter with job training nearby, and most of all people to help them in any way possible.
The Hilltop Rite Aid would be a good place, hopefully with a good system of transportation to potential internships or jobs.
There would be many volunteers; I have no doubt about the generosity of people in Tacoma.
Comments