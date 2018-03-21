Snowpack: Don’t be alarmed by news report

Re: "Study shows western snowpack dwindling," (TNT online, 3/12).
This is a very misleading study, when juxtaposed against actual snowpack data for the Pacific Northwest drainage basins.
For 2018, the snowpack data show that out of 11 snowshed areas in Washington state, nine are well above normal, with the other two areas (including the South Puget Sound) near normal.
Your very misleading article does not include all available research or measurements that would allow readers to accurately interpret what is happening in our state, as compared to other areas of the Western United States.
