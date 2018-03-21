Use of force: Legislature violates state Constitution

Re: “A stunning breakthrough on police use of force,” (TNT editorial, 3/11).
The passage of House Bill 3003 is very troubling and I am aghast that The News Tribune would praise its adoption.
The issue of changing the law regarding police shootings came to lawmakers as an initiative to the Legislature. The Washington State Constitution, Article II, Section 1, clearly sets out how such initiatives must be dealt with by the Legislature.
Passing a bill instead is not one of them. Lawmakers cannot do as they please with initiatives; what they did sets a dangerous precedent if allowed to stand.
HB3003 should have been sent to the ballot along with the initiative as an alternative choice for voters. What a slap in the face to the citizens’ right to initiative.
