Safe schools: Armed administrators make sense

Re: “Tacoma school security crew wants its handguns returned,” (TNT, 3/11).
The only guarantee of having the ability to stop an active shooter in our schools is to have trained, armed security on-site, full time.
John Cerna, superintendent of Toppenish School District, Yakima County, did the right thing to protect his kids. He has 18 administrators who are trained and licensed to carry concealed weapons.
His administrators are volunteers who receive an initial 40-hour training course and a full day of small arms training every quarter, every year. His cost is miniscule compared to hiring full-time security officers.
He has one commissioned resource officer who knows who the armed administrators are, and that officer is in charge. His administrators reportedly receive more annual small arms training than most police departments require of their officers.
More and more school across the U.S. are facing reality and implementing similar policies to harden their schools. It’s time to re-think safety policies in Washington and take a proactive approach to prevent school shootings.
