Legislature: I expect to be taxed out of home

Re: “All sides take a breath after Inslee vetoes records bill,” (TNT, 3/3).
That secrecy bill was not a “mistake,” as 57 Democrats claimed in a letter written to the governor.
You all set out to defraud your constituents with your secrecy. Just like you did by letting Sound Transit get away with shading the facts on the ST3 tax. Then you back up Sound Transit with excuses of why you cannot stop this fraud.
When do Washington citizens get to be treated with some consideration on how much of our money we can keep? You cannot spend and spend and ask taxpayers for more.
Never miss a local story.
Why don’t you watch out for all of your working constituents’ budgets? In my opinion, you won’t do so in my lifetime and will end up taxing us out of our homes.
I have lost faith in any good coming out of Olympia for the hardworking, the elderly and retired people.
Comments