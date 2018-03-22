Lewinsky: Why is it always the she-devil's fault?

Re: “Lewinsky reappearance in public eye unwelcome,” (TNT letter, 3/12).
I really had to chuckle at the reader lambasting Monica Lewinsky for contributing to the #metoo movement.
Let’s not forget that President Clinton was older, wiser, much more sophisticated and worldly than young Monica.
Did the writer’s mother never sit her down and tell her that it takes two willing partners to tango and that the one with the marriage contract is the one committing adultery?
Sadly there are people out there who always believe it must be the she-devil’s fault.
Bill Clinton knew better and they both paid the price.
