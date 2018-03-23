Age restrictions: Let's make it 21 for everything

More than 40 years ago, the voting age was lowered to 18. The reasoning behind that change was the Vietnam War and the draft.
It was argued that if 18-year–olds were to be subject to the draft, they should be allowed to vote. It made sense for the time and circumstances.
Now there is a move to make 21 the age for purchasing any firearm. I don’t think this idea is so bad, as long as we make a few other changes.
If the age to buy or own a firearm is raised to 21, it follows that the age to register for the draft or serve in the military should also be raised to 21. And while we’re at it, it’s time to require young women to register for the draft, too.
If the age to join the military is raised to 21, there is no need for 18-year-olds to have the right to vote. It’s time to amend the Constitution to return to age 21 for voting.
Times have changed, and young people under 21 are simply not emotionally and mentally prepared for military service, firearm ownership or voting.
Let’s make it 21 for everything.
Comments