Letters to the Editor

Family murders: Predicted long, long ago

By Norm Eklund

Puyallup

March 23, 2018 05:02 PM

Re: “Buckley-area couple found dead, with one body in tarp”, (TNT, 3/16).

Unfortunately, the body in the tarp was the mother of the 21-year-old murder suspect. The other body in the house was that of his father.

Sadly, the murders of close family members are on the rise.

Interestingly, there’s a book written thousands of years ago that forecasts a time when men would be lovers of themselves, having no natural affection, disobedient to parents, not open to any agreement, without self-control - and fierce to an extreme.

The book is the Bible, and part referenced above is recorded in 2 Timothy 3:1-5. This period in scripture is referred to as “the last days”.

It begs the question: “Are we now living in those days?”

