Pregnancy centers: High court needs to rule wisely

As a student of social work at the University of Washington Tacoma and the mom of two adult daughters, I’ve watched with alarm as so-called “crisis pregnancy centers” have cropped up around our state and region, targeting vulnerable women seeking abortion services with promises of “pregnancy assistance.”
In reality, these fake clinics use misinformation and pressure tactics to convince women to carry their pregnancies to term.
I will be watching closely as the U.S. Supreme Court takes up NIFLA v. Bacerra, in which fake clinics in California are arguing that they have a constitutional right to mislead women by posing as comprehensive reproductive health care providers when they are anything but.
A favorable ruling would uphold a law requiring these clinics to display signs letting the public know that they are not medical facilities, and providing information about real health-care options.
Lying to women is not a constitutional right. I hope that the Supreme Court will stand on the side of science, not ideology, as it considers this important case.
