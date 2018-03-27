Russia probe: Conspiracy undermines our president

Re: “Mueller’s Russia probe must continue,” (We agree editorial, 3/16).
The TNT’s editorial view again blatantly illustrates the media’s bias, which undermines our president and makes him ineffective.
President Trump has America’s economy roaring, destroyed the ISIS caliphate and held the murderous barbarians in Iran, North Korea and Russia in check.
The editorial contends America must know how Russia’s attack on our democracy benefited Trump in the 2016 election, a task that is subjective at best and argumentative.
Thinking Americans know this is a conspiracy of Mueller, the media and the Democrat Party to discredit the Republican Party and serve the Democrats in future elections.
Many Americans want to know what role the FBI played in the 2016 election, and further, whether our past honored FBI been corrupted.
Also, the role of the Democrat Party in corrupting the 2016 election by funding a lying “dossier” that accused Trump of conspiring with the Russians.
The Mueller conspiracy has been successful in harassing and indicting Republican functionaries on charges unrelated to the 2016 election, and it appears the attack will continue for years.
Fairness would suggest that a Mueller should be created to harass Democrats, too!
