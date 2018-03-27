College president: A payout fit for bizarro world

Re: “Board fires Bates president,” (TNT, 3/21).
Let me see if I have this right: The board of Bates Technical College voted to fire the president “for convenience” and give him a $100,000-plus severance package because they didn’t have sufficient grounds to fire him “for cause”?
Am I the only person in Tacoma who expects to be reading about a suit for wrongful termination in the next few months?
The board’s actions as much as acknowledged they didn’t have grounds to fire him for cause.
What kind of bizarro world do we live in where someone is fired for boorish behavior, yet a college board can authorize a huge severance payment plus expose taxpayers to a potential million-dollar judgment without a word of criticism?
Oh well, it’s only taxpayers’ money.
