Letters to the Editor

Student activism: Free speech is lifelong commitment

By Pat Cleghorn

Gig Harbor

March 27, 2018 04:52 PM

Congratulations to the young people and their supporters who are mobilizing throughout our country in opposition to the culture of gun violence and in support of gun safety.

You and we all must continue with peaceful protests, educating ourselves and others, and speaking with elected officials.

Holding officials accountable means voting and supporting candidates who support gun-safety measures. It means being persistent and persevering, because this fight will not be won easily or quickly. But it will be won.

The First Amendment is a powerful tool. That is why the extremist minority that opposes any efforts to address gun violence by actually examining the prevalence of guns tries so hard to shout you down.

Do not be silenced. And do not stop.

