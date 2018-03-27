Republicans: Why no outrage, ala Bill Clinton?

I am aware of two women, porn star Stormy Daniels and a playmate from Playboy Magazine, who have lawsuits against our current president.
Can you imagine Republican reaction had this happened during Obama’s presidency? I can because I was living during Clinton’s presidency.
When are Republicans going to hold this man accountable? If you are a Republican, how can you stand it? Let’s go over some more facts:
1) Donald Trump put his business in the control of his sons at a point he should have sold it or put it in a blind trust.
Never miss a local story.
2) He used nepotism to hire his daughter and his son-in-law as advisers. (It is irrelevant whether they are getting paid.)
Unlike when President Kennedy installed brother Bobby Kennedy as attorney general, these two have no experience in government, and have shown their incompetence regularly.
3) Trump has a habit of firing people who give him trouble with no reason to back up the decision. We learned he did this to James Comey because of the Russia thing. Obvious obstruction of justice.
Each of the above is an impeachable offense. There are more. Let’s not defend this guy any longer.
Comments