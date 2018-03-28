Student march: TNT’s coverage falls short

Coverage of Tacoma’s March For Our Lives in Sunday’s paper (3/25 TNT) was disappointing. I subscribe to the TNT for local news. Putting a national article and photo about the march on the front page was a disservice to the community.
The article on the local march was buried in the local section, which usually features soft news, and did a poor job describing the rally and march. The student speakers were eloquent and gave excellent orations.
There were far more than the 1,000 attendees you reported, as your own photo documented. I was also disappointed there was no mention of the government representatives and local civic leaders who spoke.
Tacoma was one of 800+ cities worldwide holding protests. It may have been the largest rally in recent Tacoma history.
It deserved better reporting by the local paper.
