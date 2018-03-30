Young activists: Older generation lends support

Re: “Tacoma crowd joins protest of gun violence nationwide,” (TNT, 3/25).
To the students of Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington state and our beloved country: March, speak, cry out, persist!
We may be too afraid as adults, getting older, with jobs, families, homes and apartments, even perhaps living in homeless shelters.
Whatever we are, you must continue to speak out for all of us, including for yourselves. Don’t give up! Guns and killing never solves anything.
You are our tomorrow’s teachers, protectors, lawmakers, legislators, advisers, homemakers, business people, engineers, parents, scientists, musicians, ministers and newsmakers.
You are our future, and may God journey with each one of you!
