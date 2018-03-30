Trump: He’s laying groundwork to fire Mueller

President Trump is obsessed with special counsel Robert Mueller because he crossed that “red line” into the family businesses.
Trump says “there was no probable cause for believing that there was any crime, collusion or otherwise, or obstruction of justice!”
So, now he’s a legal expert as well as a stable genius?
He quotes Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz, who tweeted: “Special Counsel is told to find crimes, whether crimes exist or not. I was opposed the the selection of Mueller to be Special Counsel, I still am opposed to it.”
This is the same attorney who was part of the O.J. Simpson defense “Dream Team” during his murder trial of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.
Dershowitz has no credibility, and anything he says is irrelevant.
