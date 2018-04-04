Narrows bridge: Toll relief comes at a price

Re: “Why I stood alone against bridge toll plan,” (TNT local viewpoint, 4/2).
Rep. Christine Kilduff thinks the original deal to repay Narrows Bridge debt was bad. In her plan, the state comes up with lots of cash ($125 million every year) and freezes the tolls.
But that money has to come from not funding another need, or by raising a tax on someone else, somewhere else.
Tolls are a real issue and some relief is likely needed. But when you end up effectively pushing them onto folks who don’t even cross the bridge, that’s a raw deal.
Never miss a local story.
It is possible that a principled stand is what’s isolating Kilduff from other South Sound legislators on this issue.
There is also the possibility she is just wrong.
Comments