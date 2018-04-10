Letters to the Editor

Narrows bridge: Toll relief not a ‘raw deal”

By Bruce Meyer

Gig Harbor

Re: “Narrows Bridge toll relief comes at a price,” (TNT, 4/5).

The Tacoma man who wrote this letter said that “when you end up effectively pushing (toll relief) onto folks who don’t even cross the bridge, that’s a raw deal.”

I live in Gig Harbor, I will not be using the viaduct replacement in Seattle and I do not use the bridges across Lake Washington, but I’m paying for them.

I submit that the toll relief for the Narrows Bridge is simply a leveling of the playing field for large projects. That’s something the state should have done from the start.

