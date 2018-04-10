Parking changes not good for the Grand

Now that the Grand Cinema has lost its parking lot, visitors must park on the streets. That means a long walk to the theater and a struggle to find a free space.
In addition, the city has decided to limit parking times to 90 minutes. One can’t watch many full-length movies in 90 minutes. That means parking farther away and a longer walk.
The Grand is not just an entertainment venue for Tacoma, it is often a cultural experience. Many elderly people attend showings who cannot walk very far and certainly not in bad weather.
This will cut down on attendance and deprive a lot of folks access to many wonderful and stimulating experiences.
Is the city that desperate for money, or is this simply blind stupidity?
