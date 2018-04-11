Elections: Facebook, Russians don’t cast my ballot

Does Radio free Europe still exist? Has the United States ever interfered or propagandized for an election in another country? The answer to both questions is yes.
This Russian hacking committee holding investigations is a waste of taxpayer money, giving ego-enhancing media selfies to our never-shy lawmakers in Washington, D.C.
We are not a nation of total morons; we get politically inundated every year through the mail, television, phone calls and even The News Tribune Editorial Board picking its choice of candidates.
Yet we still manage to mark the candidates of our choice.
Self-appointed ministers of political enlightenment and propaganda can be found in every restaurant, bar or rally imaginable.
Neither Mark Zuckerberg, nor Facebook nor the Russians are marking and posting our ballots.
All the finger pointing is inane and insinuates we’ve been duped. Baloney!
