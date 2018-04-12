Politics: When fundraising, let the dead rest in peace

When does political campaigning become harassment?
My mother passed away from Alzheimer’s disease in May 2017. She was a member of the Republican Party whose mailing address was my home.
The requests for political contributions continue, with congressional candidate Dino Rossi being the most persistent.
I have responded to Rossi’s monetary requests several times in writing, each mailed at my own expense. I informed him my mother is dead and stated I want him to make no further attempt to contact me.
Another funding request letter arrived in the mail today.
Enough is enough, Mr. Rossi! Stop your attempts to raise financial support from the dead!
