Potholes: What are extra tax collections paying for?

What is going on with Tacoma’s program to repair our potholed streets? Did we not vote in a tax increase just for this purpose a couple of years ago?
On Sixth Avenue from Mildred Street to Highland Hill and beyond, the pavement is full of open splits so deep they contain water . So is the stretch of Mildred between South 12th and Sixth avenues.
These are heavily traveled streets, not neighborhood roads. There are neighborhoods in the West and North End which remind me of streets in Third World countries.
I see little improvement from before the additional taxes were voted in.
