Pregnancy centers: Nothing to be alarmed about

Re: “Pregnancy centers: High court must rule wisely,” (TNT letter, 3/24).
I would like to offer an alternative viewpoint to this letter. Pregnancy centers have not alarmingly “cropped up,” but have been serving women and families in the Puget Sound region for over 30 years.
All the services are offered without charge to the community.
As a volunteer at one of these centers, and a registered nurse, I can attest that many pregnancy centers are legitimate medical facilities operating under the medical license and oversight of reputable OB/GYN practitioners.
The pregnancy centers in our area do not claim to be comprehensive reproductive health care providers, but offer support and medically accurate information, certainly nothing that is at odds with science, as the letter writer implies.
The website of local centers has a clear disclaimer about the services provided, as well as information about services not provided.
One of the services offered is a comprehensive parenting program that equips young women and men to become successful parents.
Indeed the “high court must rule wisely” so that these centers can continue to provide valuable services to people who need them.
