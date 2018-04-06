Military: Transgender ban is morally defensible

Re: “Transgender military ban wrong as ever,” (TNT editorial, 4/5).
As a veteran and a citizen, I support the transgender ban in the military. First, where do you go to the bathroom? Second, are you expecting the government to pay for your surgery?
I believe you should use the bathroom of your birth gender. Other options are too open to abuse. And as for soldiers expecting gender-reassignment surgery, I will not support paying for your medical expenses.
At some point, as a tax-paying citizen, I may refuse to pay taxes that support conduct I find morally abhorrent.
Some may say this is very intolerant. I say, our society and culture have become way too tolerant of abnormal behavior. Do we need to draw a line?
Comments