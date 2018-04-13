Languages: Pressing 1 for English is racist

When making a telephone call to various service providers, having to press 1 for English is racist. Especially considering that the only other language usually offered on the phone is Spanish.
I would support “Press 1 for Other Languages” where the official languages of the United Nations were presented, Spanish being but one of the six.
The official U.N. languages are Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, and finally Spanish.
So, to be “Inclusive” and “diverse” and not racist, we must accommodate all or none. I say none.
