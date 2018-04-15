Syria: Trump dealt bad hand by predecessors

Sadly, President Trump must face Syrian atrocities without the world’s trust, thanks to the inept policies of three previous administrations.
Bill Clinton’s brutal sanctions against Iraq resulted in an estimated 500,000 deaths, mostly children, due to water-born diseases. Confronted with this fact, his Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright, did not deny it.
George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq killed hundreds of thousands more, threw the Middle East into chaos and planted the seed of the Islamic State in Anwar Province.
Doing nothing about Syria, Barack Obama chose rather to launch a genocidal war against Yemen, firing 10 times more drone strikes than Bush, killing thousands of innocents.
Obama’s embargo of food and medicine exacerbated famine and the world’s largest cholera epidemic.
Then his administration overthrew Libya, Africa’s richest, most stable government. Libya is now the site of civil war, terrorist camps, slave markets, child sex-trafficking and a vast refugee crisis.
None of these presidents were held accountable for their vicious incoherent policies, which ignited an arc of catastrophe from North Africa to Afghanistan, inspired terrorists to respond and undermined trust in U.S. moral credibility.
America has proven one thing in the Middle East: We should stay out.
