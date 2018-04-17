VA: What about excellent care many vets receive?

Re: “Cartoonists sketchpad,” (TNT, 4/7).
I have a problem with one of the editorial cartoons published here. It depicted what appears to be the Pope saying, “If you’re bad, when you die, you spend eternity in a VA Hospital.”
As a veteran who has received excellent care at VA facilities, and on behalf of numerous friends who have also had great care, I take exception to this blanket statement. Many of us receive excellent care; no one hears about the good stories.
I resent the negative generalization.
