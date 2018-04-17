Immigration: Have we lost humane principles?

Netflix is presently running a series named “AO,” and in one of the scenes the blind protagonist on Staten Island asks the park ranger to read the plaque referencing the Statue of Liberty.
“...Give me your tired, your poor, ... Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me ...”
Hearing these eloquent words, it came to mind what we — our political leaders, indeed, ourselves and our nation — are doing to the tired and poor on our doorstep.
I am ashamed! Are we losing, or have we already lost, the great pride we had in ourselves as a people and as Americans?
The exceedingly great majority of immigrants are conscientious, hard-working people who want no more than to raise their families in an acceptable manner.
They want to be citizens of this great nation and we need them to do the jobs that we refuse to do.
They are human. We are human. Let’s all be humane!
Comments