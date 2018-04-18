Climate change: Heed lesson of Apollo crew

Houston, we have a problem. Earth day is coming up and 98 percent of the scientists say we are over-heating the planet with carbon dioxide by burning too much fossil fuel.
We now release 40 gigatons of CO2 a year this way. Geologists claim that is faster than any period in the last 300 million years.
Nature tries to add to it, but she’s puny. The 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens released about 10 million tons of CO2 in nine hours, but it only takes humans 2 1/2 hours to release the same amount—every day.
But like the Apollo 13 astronauts, we’re smart enough to work our way out of this problem.
Some form of carbon tax would be a good start, perhaps like the type recommended by the Citizens’ Climate Lobby where monies are taken from fossil fuel industries as the oil or coal is mined and given directly to every citizen each month.
Like the Apollo crew, we don’t want to be caught out here in space with no home.
