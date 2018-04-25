Evictions: Tacoma apartment residents need protection

The mass eviction of tenants at the Tiki Apartments — many of them sick and disabled, all of them poor — highlights the need for stronger protection of tenant rights and a more robust response by the City of Tacoma to crisis situations.
The new landlord insists the actions are strictly legal. Segregation was once “strictly legal.” What should not be legal is profiteering at the expense of the poor and vulnerable.
The city (and Pierce County) need to enact tougher landlord-tenant laws that ensure tenants will be treated fairly.
