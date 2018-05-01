National politics: Where have all the adults gone?

The weekend Sunday news shows were full of the feces-throwing contest between a person of little credibility, former FBI director James Comey, and a person with zero credibility, President Trump. It would have been something to laugh at if it weren’t true.
I’m a middle school teacher and if any of our ASB students even once uttered any of the comments that Trump does daily through his tweets, they would be removed from office immediately.
There are apparently no adults in charge in Washington D.C., at either end of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Whether you liked President Obama’s policies or not, he ran a scandal-free presidency for eight years and never did any of the things that Trump does daily to debase the office he sits in.
We need to make ethics and adult behavior our top priority for whoever comes next after the Trump disaster.
Our children are watching.
