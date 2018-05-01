Unpaid taxes: Give steep penalty to longtime scofflaw

Re: “Shop owner stopped paying his taxes in 2002,” (TNT, 4/24).
A business owner withholds payment from employees’ paychecks to “further” his business and also doesn’t file personal income taxes dating back to 2000?
I think five years in prison is well under what is needed to punish this individual.
Personally I would make this person work really hard for five years with no pay. Really hard!
Who is asleep at the wheel at the IRS? And who is actually paying all the taxes that are so easily spent?
